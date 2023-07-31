Request Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.0765 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $76.51 million and approximately $574,824.35 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00020849 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017325 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00014237 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,433.00 or 1.00018800 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07730821 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $325,773.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

