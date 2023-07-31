Relative Value Partners Group LLC Has $5.91 Million Stock Position in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lowered its stake in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned about 1.17% of Crescent Capital BDC worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 657,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 230,593 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $1,474,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $1,489,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $1,144,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 133,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 89,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCAP traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.78. 94,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,160. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $14.56. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Crescent Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 780.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

