Relative Value Partners Group LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 521,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,780 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $8,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 333.8% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,749,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,492,000 after buying an additional 1,345,929 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $4,360,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $919,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

ECAT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.01. 242,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,982. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $16.10.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 325,623 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $4,991,800.59. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,935,822 shares in the company, valued at $182,976,151.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,590,174 shares of company stock valued at $24,676,608.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

