Relative Value Partners Group LLC Acquires 12,968 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.51. 2,867,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,371. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.86.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

