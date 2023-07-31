Relative Value Partners Group LLC Acquires 11,674 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Ladder Capital worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,424,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,914,000 after purchasing an additional 551,241 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $637,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,960,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ladder Capital by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 45,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LADR shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Ladder Capital Stock Down 2.6 %

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

LADR stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,255. The company has a quick ratio of 87.81, a current ratio of 87.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.89. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $11.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.14%.

About Ladder Capital

(Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.