Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.08 and last traded at $14.06. Approximately 1,304,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,018,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RXRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of -0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 533.45%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 33,073 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $155,773.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 953,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,689.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 18,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $273,484.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,487,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,390,694.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 33,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $155,773.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 953,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,689.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 338,346 shares of company stock worth $3,467,637. 19.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,888.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,029.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 453.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.