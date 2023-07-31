Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fidelis Insurance (FIHL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fidelis Insurance (NYSE: FIHL):

7/27/2023 – Fidelis Insurance is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Fidelis Insurance is now covered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Fidelis Insurance is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Fidelis Insurance is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Fidelis Insurance is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Fidelis Insurance is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Fidelis Insurance is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Fidelis Insurance is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Fidelis Insurance Trading Up 0.4 %

Fidelis Insurance stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.95. 122,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,687. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $14.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 58,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products. It offers insurance and reinsurance services, specialty insurance, such as aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property, terrorism and political violence, fine art and contingency services, and Socium. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda with additional offices in London, United Kingdom, and Dublin, Ireland.

