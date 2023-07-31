Real Matters (TSE:REAL) PT Raised to C$7.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital raised their price target on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Real Matters from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of TSE REAL traded up C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$6.96. The company had a trading volume of 41,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,904. The company has a market capitalization of C$506.34 million, a PE ratio of -20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Real Matters has a 1-year low of C$3.80 and a 1-year high of C$7.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.45.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

