RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth $3,319,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at about $682,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,677,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,733,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,332,000.

RBCP stock remained flat at $106.72 during trading on Friday. 43 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,428. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $98.75 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

