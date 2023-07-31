Rather & Kittrell Inc. Sells 1,476 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183,968 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,098,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,410,000 after buying an additional 4,178,414 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,356,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,409,000 after buying an additional 3,441,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geisinger Health bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,805,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.56. 9,233,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,043,905. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.89 and its 200-day moving average is $98.68. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

