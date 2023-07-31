Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Short Interest Update

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the June 30th total of 7,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 959,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 14.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $134.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Ralph Lauren from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.08.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,132,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 357.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,509,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $292,822,000 after buying an additional 1,960,802 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,532,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,962,000 after purchasing an additional 640,694 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $40,466,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 440.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 393,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,882,000 after purchasing an additional 320,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,687.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 254,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

RL traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,955. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $132.66.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.53%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.