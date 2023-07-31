Raj Kumar Sells 2,966 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $237,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kirby Price Performance

Shares of Kirby stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.12. The stock had a trading volume of 146,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,824. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $57.64 and a 12 month high of $81.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.23 and its 200 day moving average is $71.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Kirby had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirby

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the second quarter worth about $71,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

