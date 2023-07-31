QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.86

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.86 and last traded at $13.43, with a volume of 8443792 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TD Cowen lowered shares of QuantumScape from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

QuantumScape Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 22.85 and a current ratio of 22.85.

Insider Activity

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 144,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,466,477.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 766,495 shares in the company, valued at $7,772,259.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 144,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $1,466,477.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 766,495 shares in the company, valued at $7,772,259.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 76,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $658,853.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 700,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,315.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 471,599 shares of company stock worth $4,045,322 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,680,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after acquiring an additional 418,447 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in QuantumScape by 52.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 215,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 74,002 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 2,536.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 16,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 194,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 29,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. 25.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

