QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Short Interest Update

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the June 30th total of 10,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $3.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.48. 11,764,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,352,087. The company has a market cap of $144.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.08 and a 200 day moving average of $120.26. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $152.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.39.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

