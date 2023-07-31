QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,404 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 6.8% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,492,351 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,186,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,406 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,033,199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,677,836,000 after buying an additional 433,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,000,148 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,978,936,000 after purchasing an additional 129,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,918,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,995,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $147.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $152.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.26.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.30%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. HSBC cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.39.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

