Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) Short Interest Update

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 787,900 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 672,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days.

Purple Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ PPBT traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 60,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,796. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.78. Purple Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $2.80.

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.14. On average, research analysts forecast that Purple Biotech will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Purple Biotech

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPBT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Purple Biotech during the first quarter worth $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Purple Biotech by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Purple Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

PPBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Biotech in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jonestrading started coverage on Purple Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Purple Biotech Company Profile

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.

