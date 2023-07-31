PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Shares Bought by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.66. The company had a trading volume of 482,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,004. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $11.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

