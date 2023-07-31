PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2023

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHMFree Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $163,931,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after buying an additional 972,310 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,289,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $43,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Price Performance

NYSE:PHM traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.46. 590,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,932. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $86.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PHM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.27.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.