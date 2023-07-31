PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $163,931,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after buying an additional 972,310 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,289,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $43,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.46. 590,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,932. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $86.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on PHM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.27.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

