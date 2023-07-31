Provenance Blockchain (HASH) Trading 36.2% Lower Over Last Week

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 31st. One Provenance Blockchain token can currently be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Provenance Blockchain has traded down 36.2% against the US dollar. Provenance Blockchain has a total market cap of $2.72 billion and $219.42 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Provenance Blockchain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Provenance Blockchain Profile

Provenance Blockchain was first traded on April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Provenance Blockchain is provenance.io. The official message board for Provenance Blockchain is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain.

Buying and Selling Provenance Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provenance Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provenance Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Provenance Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Provenance Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Provenance Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.