Prosperity Bancshares’ (PB) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

PB stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.07. The stock had a trading volume of 58,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,916. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.21. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $78.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

