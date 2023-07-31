ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Acquired by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 126.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,852 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 131,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 36,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of SH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.54. 2,945,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,702,523. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

