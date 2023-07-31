ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.37

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.37 and last traded at $62.27, with a volume of 29421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.01.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $855.59 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average is $60.91.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMDV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,898,000 after acquiring an additional 127,755 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,129,000 after acquiring an additional 107,850 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,321,000 after acquiring an additional 44,542 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 413,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after acquiring an additional 74,840 shares during the period.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

