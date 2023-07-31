Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for approximately 2.5% of Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Prologis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Prologis by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.48.

Shares of PLD traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.75. 2,673,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,003. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $138.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $115.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 91.58%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

