Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Prologis were worth $51,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Prologis by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 342,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,649,000 after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.48.

Prologis Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE PLD traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.34. 1,144,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,046,930. The company has a market capitalization of $114.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.59. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $138.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 91.58%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

