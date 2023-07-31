Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pro Medicus in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Pro Medicus Stock Performance

Shares of Pro Medicus stock opened at $46.15 on Thursday. Pro Medicus has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.73.

About Pro Medicus

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform.

