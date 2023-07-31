Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PREF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 319,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000.

NYSEARCA PREF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,899. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

