Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,802,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,770,000 after acquiring an additional 98,162 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after acquiring an additional 968,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,492,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $675,763,000 after acquiring an additional 121,896 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.24. 940,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,426,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.71. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.85.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

