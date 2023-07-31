Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 1,833 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $343,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,531,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLLI. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.15.

Shares of OLLI stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,953. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.72 and a one year high of $73.71.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.