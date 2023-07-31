Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,423 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Jabil by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after acquiring an additional 141,511 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Jabil by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $325,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.13. 292,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,112. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.95. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.26 and a 12-month high of $115.25.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.