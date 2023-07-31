Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,339 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Holley were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLLY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Holley by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,253 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Holley by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,343,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 886,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Holley by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 801,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Holley by 360.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 569,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Holley by 465.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 430,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 354,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

HLLY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.23. 255,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,053. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $736.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.47. Holley Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $8.07.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $172.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.98 million. Holley had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Holley Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Holley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Holley from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Holley from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Holley from $3.75 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Holley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

