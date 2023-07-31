Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 250.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,287 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 2.2% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,475,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,489,000 after buying an additional 87,888 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 80.8% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.51. 4,291,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,793,888. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.77. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

