PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PPG. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded down $1.58 on Monday, reaching $143.83. 223,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.60.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.52%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

