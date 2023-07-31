PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 2,286.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 451,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 432,212 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,467,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,607,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,021,000 after buying an additional 421,565 shares during the period. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,368,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,183,000 after acquiring an additional 422,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,565. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average is $48.49. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.25. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $54.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

