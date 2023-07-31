Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Short Interest Update

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the June 30th total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Portage Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRTG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.99. 24,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,971. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. Portage Biotech has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portage Biotech

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Portage Biotech by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Portage Biotech by 36.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and NT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of tumors.

