Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Popular from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Popular in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.20.

Popular Price Performance

BPOP opened at $72.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.29. Popular has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $82.71.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.39. Popular had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $954.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Popular will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Popular

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Popular by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the first quarter worth $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Popular in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

