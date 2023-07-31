Polymath (POLY) Market Cap Reaches $141.75 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. Polymath has a market capitalization of $141.75 million and $1.35 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000523 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Polymath has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polymath Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.13961189 USD and is up 6.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $753,862.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

