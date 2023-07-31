POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Down 2.9%

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.84. 73,437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 645,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33. The company has a market cap of $946.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.11.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 108.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 33,267 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

