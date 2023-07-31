PlatonCoin (PLTC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $0.16

PlatonCoin (PLTC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last seven days, PlatonCoin has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. PlatonCoin has a total market capitalization of $83.83 million and $0.16 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatonCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00004603 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PlatonCoin Coin Profile

PlatonCoin’s genesis date was January 30th, 2020. PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,139,350 coins. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlatonCoin is platonfinance.com.

PlatonCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Platon Finance is a blockchain digital ecosystem designed to represent a bridge for all the people and business owners so everybody could learn, understand, use and benefit from blockchain, a revolution of technology.”

