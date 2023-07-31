PlatinX (PTX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $403.70

PlatinX (PTX) traded down 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. PlatinX has a total market cap of $188.35 million and $403.70 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlatinX has traded down 6% against the dollar. One PlatinX token can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PlatinX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PlatinX Token Profile

PlatinX was first traded on December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlatinX’s official website is platinx.io.

PlatinX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatinX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlatinX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatinX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.