Piper Sandler Increases ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $135.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.96.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $2.66 on Monday, hitting $107.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,077,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,880,959. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.92. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $54.93 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,754,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,623,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,754,469.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,036 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,539 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

