Piper Sandler Downgrades Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) to Underweight

Piper Sandler cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $23.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $24.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FMAO opened at $22.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.82. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMAO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

