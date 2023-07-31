Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 6,680 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned 0.05% of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEAR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 328,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after buying an additional 21,232 shares during the period. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,241,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 166,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 597.3% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 117,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 100,434 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Stock Performance

NEAR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.81. 531,785 shares of the company traded hands. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.59.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Announces Dividend

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

