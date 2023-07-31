Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 125 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,026,000 after acquiring an additional 33,318 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $498.33. The stock had a trading volume of 716,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,598. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $500.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.19.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

