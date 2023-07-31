Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $4.83 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,520,000 after buying an additional 27,767 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,203,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Macquarie lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.61.

Walt Disney Trading Up 3.2 %

Walt Disney stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.89. 20,743,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,313,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.24 and its 200-day moving average is $96.56.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

