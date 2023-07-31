Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $227.92. 545,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,450. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $229.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.38. The company has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

