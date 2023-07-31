Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 2,285 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000.

CIBR stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.05. The stock had a trading volume of 556,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,296. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $47.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.41. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

