Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 215 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,254 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded up $3.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.88. 3,337,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.52.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.