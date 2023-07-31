PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.48

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.48 and last traded at $49.48, with a volume of 502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.46.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

