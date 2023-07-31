PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.19-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PG&E also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.19-1.23 EPS.

PG&E Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.66. The stock had a trading volume of 12,030,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,832,012. PG&E has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $18.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average is $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.12.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in PG&E during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in PG&E by 11,517.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in PG&E during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 15.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

