PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.19-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PG&E also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.19-1.23 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PCG. StockNews.com began coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.83.

PG&E alerts:

PG&E Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.66. 12,030,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,832,012. PG&E has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PG&E

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 60.7% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the second quarter worth $203,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

